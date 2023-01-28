Anthony Gordon has now passed a medical with Newcastle United ahead of his move to the Magpies from Everton, according to Sky Sports News.

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Everton for Gordon which will see £40m paid up front and a further £5m in add-ons.

They are moving quickly to complete the capture of the winger and he has now been put through his medical paces.

Gordon has come through without an issue, passing his medical, and will now be able to put pen to paper to a contract with Newcastle.

He will become the club’s second most expensive acquisition and their first signing of this month’s transfer window.

Gordon will be looking to hit the ground running at St James’ Park and help Newcastle to hold on to a spot in the top four in the Premier League.

The winger gives Magpies boss Eddie Howe another attacking weapon to use in the coming weeks.

His Premier League debut for Newcastle could come at home against West Ham United on 4th February.