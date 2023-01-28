Fleetwood Town are closing in on Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott after slapping in a bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cod Army boss Scott Brown wants to add to his goalscoring options before the transfer window shuts and has zeroed in on Marriott.

An offer of £250,000 has been sent to Peterborough for Marriott and Fleetwood are closing in on the player’s signature.

Marriott is willing to make the move to Fleetwood and get to work on firing them up the League One table.

Peterborough did not include Marriott in their matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth in League One.

And Posh boss Darren Ferguson confirmed after the game that a bid for the striker has come in, with the player keen to leave.

The 28-year-old has made 28 appearances over the course of the season for Peterborough, hitting the back of the net seven times.

Fleetwood are due to play host to Peterborough in the middle of February in League One.