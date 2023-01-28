Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Leeds United target Weston McKennie is set to miss Sunday’s game against Monza and thinks that the club have agreed a deal for the midfielder.

The Bianconeri midfielder has been the subject of interest in the ongoing transfer window and Leeds United are keen on landing McKennie.

Juventus are willing to cash in on the player and Leeds want to sign him on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent later.

Several other clubs, including Nottingham Forest, are also interested in McKennie and are considering hijacking the midfielder’s move to Elland Road.

In the midst of tug of war for the US international’s signature, Juventus boss Allegri has revealed that McKennie will not be included in Bianconeri’s match day squad against Monza.

And Allegri is of the view that Juventus have already reached an agreement for McKennie to move out from the club.

“McKennie will not be available tomorrow because he is at the center of a negotiation”, Allegri said at a press conference.

“I think the club has already found an agreement with his new team and therefore he won’t be there tomorrow.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds have managed to successfully land their target or if some other club have managed to hijack the deal.