Leicester City are hopeful of signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar before the end of the transfer window, amid interest from several other clubs, according to the Daily Express.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Stoke from Dundee United in January 2018 and has impressed this season for the Potters.

Souttar has attracted interest from several clubs due to his displays for the Potters, including Premier League outfit Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ team are 14th in the league table, only three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Foxes’ boss wants to bring in a defender in the ongoing transfer window to bolster his defence and has identified Souttar as the perfect candidate.

Leicester are in talks with Alex Neil’s side regarding a deal for Souttar and are hopeful of landing the centre-back in January.

The player has two and a half years left on his contract and Stoke will expect a considerable transfer fee for Souttar.

Leicester will have to battle strong competition to sign the defender and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to snap Souttar up from the Potters before the end of January.