Marseille have made an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur tracked forward Elye Wahi ahead of the end of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker has come on leaps and bounds this season and is considered a big young talent in France.

The France Under-21 star has scored seven times in 18 Ligue 1 appearances in the ongoing campaign and has piqued the interest of a few teams in Europe.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on him, but he is generating interest in France as well.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille have launched a probe to check on the possibility of signing Wahi this month.

They have been in touch with his representatives but so far, Marseille have not gone beyond an enquiry.

However, the club have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Terem Moffi, who has been making them wait for his decision.

However, a move for Wahi is likely to be complicated as Montpellier do not want to lose him in the next few days.

Their stance is only likely to change if they receive an offer in the region of €30m for the striker.