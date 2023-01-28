Tottenham Hotspur assistant Cristian Stellini insists that his side are looking to use Arnaut Danjuma in either the number ten role or as a striker depending on the system they use.

Spurs acted late to hijack Everton’s move for Danjuma and secured the services of the 25-year-old for the season on loan.

All eyes are now on how Tottenham integrate Danjuma given some fans feel they already have enough options in the position in which he plays.

Stellini insists that Spurs will use Danjuma depending on the formation they play, though primarily the Villarreal man will operate as a striker or as a number ten.

“It depends on the system we use”, Stellini said at a press conference while giving an insight into their plan with Danjuma.

“In the system, we use normally he could be a number 10 or a striker. This is the way we want to work with him.”

Stellini further took time to insist that the need for the Lilywhites is to have an impact player and hopefully Danjuma will fill that role.

“We said many times that we need a player to change [matches].

“This season we lost Lucas and we need the players to add to our rotation and it’s good to have him.”

Danjuma scored goals regularly during his time at Villarreal and Tottenham have an option to sign him on a permanent basis.