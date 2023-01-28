Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The focus of many fans is squarely on what further transfers Beale will seal before the window shuts next week, but the Rangers boss will be keen to concentrate on winning today’s league match.

Beale will not take the visitors lightly, with Rangers having lost at St Johnstone away in the Scottish Premiership in November.

They did however beat St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup in their last outing and Beale would take a repeat today.

Between the sticks today, Beale selects Allan McGregor, while James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic are the back four.

In midfield Rangers have Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Malik Tillman, while Todd Cantwell and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Beale wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Fashio Sakala and Antonio Colak.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Tillman, Cantwell, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Hagi, Colak, Sands, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine