The entourage of Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil are in London for discussions with Spurs, as they seek to convince the Premier League side to loan him out.

The 21-year-old left winger has made a total of ten outings for Tottenham in competitions, while starting only three of them and he is not pleased with the situation.

Gil feels that he needs regular first team football in order to continue his development, which is at risk of being stalled by a lack of game time.

The Spanish winger was due to join Valencia on loan in the summer, but Antonio Conte decided to block the move to keep him at the club.

Now his entourage have flown into London for talks with Tottenham, according to Spanish daily Marca.

They are looking to convince Tottenham to sanction a loan for Gil before the transfer window shuts next week – and the clock is ticking.

La Liga side Sevilla are keen on acquiring the services of the 21-year-old and their boss Jorge Sampaoli is an admirer of Gil.

Gil joined Tottenham from Sevilla in 2021 and it is still unclear whether Spurs will be willing to let the winger go out on loan to join his former club.