Sevilla are in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur over signing Bryan Gil and they are confident of a deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gil is unhappy with his situation at Tottenham and has been left baffled by the club’s refusal to sanction a loan exit this month.

He has interest from his homeland and Sevilla are pushing to snap him up.

Now Spurs may be in the process of changing their stance on the winger as Sevilla are claimed to be in advanced talks to sign him.

The deal under discussion would be a simple loan and Sevilla would not have an option to buy.

The Spanish giants are claimed to now be confident about getting the swoop over the line before the transfer window closes.

Gil will welcome the chance to head back to La Liga, where he will want to be playing on a regular basis.

The winger spent the second half of last term on loan at Valencia and was poised to rejoin Los Che last summer until Spurs blocked an exit.