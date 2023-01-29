Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is prepared to wait until the summer to depart Elland Road on a permanent basis, where he hopes to have Premier League or foreign options, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cresswell is currently on loan at Millwall in the Championship, but there has been big interest from clubs in snapping him up this month.

He is not guaranteed regular game time at the Den and it has been speculated that Leeds could recall him and then sell him.

Coventry City are the latest side to be keen on signing Cresswell and they want to buy him.

The defender though is in no hurry to rush into a move away from Elland Road this month.

He is prepared to wait until the summer, when he may have interest from Premier League clubs and sides abroad.

Cresswell is expected to play for England Under-21s in several high profile matches in the summer and it is suggested he will be assessed by Belgian and German teams.

The Leeds man wants to make sure he has the best possible options on the table when it comes to leaving Elland Road and as such may snub a move this month.