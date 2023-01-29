Newcastle United have agreed a fee with West Ham United to sign defender Harrison Ashby, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies chased Ashby during the last summer transfer window, but were unable to take him away from the London Stadium.

Now a fee has been agreed which will see Newcastle pay West Ham £3m, including add-ons, to snap up the highly rated defender.

Ashby is now due to travel north in the coming hours to be put through his medical paces by Newcastle.

The club will look to quickly finalise the deal and push the signing over the line, well in advance of the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

West Ham had been keen to keep hold of Ashby, but he will be departing the London Stadium.

Ashby will look to provide cover and competition for Kieran Trippier at St James’ Park.

He will join Anthony Gordon as a new signing at Newcastle, with Eddie Howe tipped to then conclude his business for the January transfer window.