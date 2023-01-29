Newcastle United are looking at a loan swoop for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, who is also wanted by Fulham, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies could lose a midfielder before the transfer window closes as Jonjo Shelvey is wanted by Nottingham Forest, a move the player is keen to make.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen to bring in a midfielder to offset the loss and have been exploring the loan market.

They are now looking into a loan deal for Sheffield United midfielder Berge.

The Norway international is wanted by another Premier League side in the shape of Fulham and they are claimed to have held talks over a £20m move.

It is unclear if Sheffield United would be open to letting Berge leave on a simple loan deal.

The Blades are operating under an embargo and bringing in cash for Berge could solve the situation, while a loan deal may make no impact.

Joining Champions League spot chasing Newcastle could be an attractive proposition for Berge and all eyes will be on how the Magpies’ interest progresses.