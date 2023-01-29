Sheffield United are ready to try to hijack West Brom’s swoop for Lewis O’Brien if Sander Berge leaves, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Berge is attracting serious interest ahead of the closure of the transfer window with Fulham trying to snap him up and a £20m deal mooted, while Brighton are also keen.

Sheffield United are already starting to think of life after the Norwegian midfielder and are interested in O’Brien.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder is currently being chased by West Brom, with Carlos Corberan keen to land him.

Sheffield United would look to hijack that swoop though and boosted by the cash from selling Berge could be successful.

While they are under an embargo at present, it is suggested the money from selling Berge would solve that.

And O’Brien may be attracted towards the idea of joining a side currently on course to win promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United are second in the Championship table and have a whopping 12-point cushion over third placed Middlesbrough.