Southampton will not consider letting Che Adams depart before the transfer window closes, despite suggestions to the contrary, according to talkSPORT.

As the transfer window enters its final phase, a number of clubs are being tested with bids for players.

Saints hitman Adams could be an attractive target for sides looking to add extra firepower and the south coast outfit could be tested.

They will not though let 26-year-old Adams move on before the transfer window shuts.

It has been suggested in some quarters that the striker could depart, but that is not the case, with Southampton determined to keep hold of him.

Adams has made 24 appearances for Southampton over the course of the season so far, with a return of eight goals to show for it.

He made a brief appearance in the FA Cup for Saints on Saturday, turning out in the 2-1 win over Blackpool.

Southampton have the 26-year-old under contract for a further 18 months and this month’s transfer window could represent his highest value point, unless he pens a new deal with Saints.