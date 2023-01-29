Soonsup-Bell is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer and the Blues have not been able to agree a fresh deal with him.
Tottenham are now looking to sign him before the transfer window closes and they are well on course to do so.
Soonsup-Bell has been booked in for a medical with Tottenham on Monday, with Spurs keen to make sure the deal is done ahead of the transfer deadline.
The teenage forward has featured for Chelsea’s Under-21s this season, as well as playing in the UEFA Youth League and is expected to join on a free transfer, with the Blues having a sell-on clause.
Tottenham will hope the 19-year-old can quickly settle at his new club and kick on with his development.
Spurs aim to keep Soonsup-Bell within their academy system before assessing the possibility of a loan in the summer.
The forward spent time in the youth ranks at Swindon Town before making the switch into Chelsea’s youth system.