Tottenham Hotspur have booked teenage forward Jude Soonsup-Bell in for a medical on Monday as they move to sign him from Chelsea, according to football.london.

Soonsup-Bell is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer and the Blues have not been able to agree a fresh deal with him.

Tottenham are now looking to sign him before the transfer window closes and they are well on course to do so.

Soonsup-Bell has been booked in for a medical with Tottenham on Monday, with Spurs keen to make sure the deal is done ahead of the transfer deadline.

The teenage forward has featured for Chelsea’s Under-21s this season, as well as playing in the UEFA Youth League and is expected to join on a free transfer, with the Blues having a sell-on clause.

Tottenham will hope the 19-year-old can quickly settle at his new club and kick on with his development.

Spurs aim to keep Soonsup-Bell within their academy system before assessing the possibility of a loan in the summer.

The forward spent time in the youth ranks at Swindon Town before making the switch into Chelsea’s youth system.