Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night, according to football.london.

The forward is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer and the Blues have been unable to agree a fresh deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Soonsup-Bell has caught Tottenham’s eye and they are moving to try to capture him, with the club hopeful they will be able to do so.

Spurs would look to slot the 19-year-old into their academy ranks, but would then look at a potential loan move for him in the summer transfer window.

Soonsup-Bell made his Chelsea debut under Thomas Tuchel in the EFL Cup last term.

His main action this season has come with Chelsea’s Under-21s in the Premier League 2, where he has netted twice in seven outings.

Soonsup-Bell has also turned out in the UEFA Youth League and the EFL Trophy.

The starlet, who will look to kick on with his development at Spurs if he joins, has been capped by England up to Under-19 level.