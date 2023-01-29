Bryan Gil is deeply unhappy at Tottenham Hotspur and has no motivation to train, with the winger frustrated at being denied a loan move, it has been claimed in Spain.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia in La Liga and had expected to head back in the summer, only for Spurs to block his exit.

He has struggled for game time in north London and has been again looking to leave on loan this month in order to play regularly.

Gil is not short of suitors this month, but Tottenham are blocking an exit and it has led to the Spaniard being deeply unhappy, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

A source close to the player revealed that Gil has no motivation to train anymore and does not understand why Tottenham will not let him go.

It is suggested he does not care which club he joins, with the main thing being to leave in order to play football, with Gil putting pressure on Spurs to let him depart.

Gil had expected to be allowed to go when Tottenham snapped up Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal, but his arrival has not led to a change in the winger’s situation.

The source further claimed that Tottenham appear not to care that Gil is unhappy and will not give him game time or let him go.

Gil still has suitors heading into the final days of the transfer window and it remains to be seen if Tottenham have a rethink on his situation.