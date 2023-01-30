Everton’s pain threshold for the permanent departure of centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is wanted by PSV Eindhoven, has been identified.

The Toffees loaned out the defender to PSV Eindhoven last summer and he has been a regular in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team this season.

His performances and development have convinced PSV to try and sign him on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

They have already failed with a bid for him and it has been claimed that Everton are reluctant to sell him at the moment.

But according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Everton have a price at which they will consider cashing in on the centre-back.

It has been suggested that a fee in the region of €7m to €10m would convince Everton to sell him.

PSV are interested and are holding talks over securing a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.

Branthwaite is also enjoying his stay at PSV and is open to turning his loan into a permanent stay with the Dutch giants.