Norwich City are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Arsenal winger Marquinhos on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Daily Express.

Arsenal signed the teenage Brazilian winger from Sao Paulo last summer and he has made six appearances for the first team this season.

The Gunners have been keen to loan him out in the winter window in order to provide him with more opportunities to play regular first-team football.

It has been claimed that he is closing in on a move to the Championship with Norwich City on a loan deal.

A deal is in place between the two clubs for Marquinhos to move to East Anglia for the rest of the season

The Gunners have given permission to the Brazilian to travel to Norwich for a medical ahead of the move.

The deal is moving at a brisk pace and Norwich are expected to complete the formalities of the loan in the next 24 hours.

Norwich are sixth in the Championship table and they are hopeful that Marquinhos will play a role in their promotion push this season.