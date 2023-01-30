Nottingham Forest want any club looking to sign Lewis O’Brien to commit to an obligation to buy, which is bad news for West Brom, according to the BBC.

Steve Cooper is in the process of wrapping up the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United, with the midfielder undergoing his medical today.

The arrival of Shelvey means that Forest are prepared to let former Huddersfield Town midfielder O’Brien leave this month.

West Brom want to snap up O’Brien and Forest will agree to a loan move, but there is a key condition which the Baggies may find tough to meet.

It is claimed Nottingham Forest want an obligation to buy set at £10m including in any loan deal.

West Brom, who have financial issues, would be unlikely to be able to agree to such a clause.

Even so, the Baggies are maintaining their interest in signing O’Brien as they look to back Carlos Corberan in the transfer market.

Nottingham Forest though look likely to have to soften their stance if O’Brien is to move to the Hawthorns before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.