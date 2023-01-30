Georgios Giakoumakis is set to move to the United States after Celtic accepted a bid from Atlanta United.

The 28-year-old striker’s future has been under the scanner throughout the ongoing transfer window as Celtic have been open to letting the player go.

They worked out an agreement with Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds but the player decided against moving to the J-League side.

Atlanta earlier failed with an offer to sign the forward as they were only interested in signing him on loan.

But Inside Futbol understands they have finally worked out an agreement with Celtic for the forward’s signature.

They have agreed to pay a fee of £3.5m and another £800,000 in add-ons based on his appearances and performances.

Atlanta were initially struggling to find space for him in the wage bill but they will be signing Giakoumakis as a ‘Designated Player’.

MLS sides are allowed to sign three such players outside their salary cap, which is allowing Atlanta to pay a transfer fee for the Greece international.

The striker has also agreed to the move and the transfer is expected to be completed in the next few days.