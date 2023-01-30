Coventry City are under no pressure to lower their valuation of Victor Gyokeres, who is wanted at Everton ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Everton are in the market for a striker going into the final 30-odd hours of the transfer window and Gyokeres is the player they want.

The Swede has scored 12 goals in the Championship this season and has been on the radar of several clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

But Coventry have felt no pressure to accept a knock-down fee and have no interest in doing so in the final couple of days of the window.

It has been claimed that Everton will have to meet Coventry’s £25m asking price if they want to take him to Goodison Park.

Everton have a serious interest in the Swede but for the moment, Coventry seem unnerved in the face of pressure from Premier League clubs.

The Toffees failed with a £22m offer for Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye and have turned their attention towards Gyokeres.

The forward has not pushed for a move yet despite the interest from clubs in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Everton dig deep into their pockets for a striker who is unproven in the Premier League.