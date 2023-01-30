Crystal Palace are unlikely to enter the race for Everton target Conor Gallagher due to the figures being discussed about a potential deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Gallagher’s future at Chelsea has come under renewed focus with just over a day left in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea are still carrying out an aggressive pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a deal worth £105m and Everton have put in a bid worth £45m for the Blues midfielder.

The 22-year-old does not want to leave Chelsea for Everton but he could be asked to leave if they land Fernandez or another midfielder before Tuesday’s deadline.

Crystal Palace, where the midfielder spent last season on loan, are also interested but it has been claimed that they are unlikely to enter the race for him.

Palace still admire Gallagher with Patrick Vieira believed to be a big fan but for the moment, it seems unlikely they will try to sign him.

With Everton setting the benchmark with their bid, Crystal Palace are not in a position to pay such figures for him.

If the midfielder is to leave Chelsea in the next day or so, he would prefer to move to a top-six club and not Everton.

Newcastle have an interest in the England international and they could enter the race for him soon.