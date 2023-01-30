English Championship side Wigan Athletic have not made a bid for Hibernian hitman Kevin Nisbet, according Wigan Today.

Nisbet has been the subject of transfer speculation during this month’s window and it is not slowing down as deadline day approaches.

He recently rejected a switch to Millwall, which would have brought over £2m in for Hibernian.

And Nisbet has been linked with another English Championship side in the shape of strugglers Wigan.

Latics are in big trouble at the bottom of the Championship table and will want to make additions before the window slams shut.

They are not though in for Hibs hitman Nisbet and no bid has been made.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net eight times in just seven Scottish Premiership matches for Hibernian so far this season.

He has come roaring back from a cruciate ligament injury and grabbed another goal in a demolition of Aberdeen at the weekend.