Everton defender Joe Anderson has said his goodbyes to his Toffees team-mates ahead of a move to Sunderland, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have been holding talks with Everton to see if Ellis Simms can be brought back to the club this month.

Discussions though have ended up in Sunderland strengthening their defensive options through the capture of Anderson.

The defender has been putting the finishing touches to a move to Sunderland and in a sign of how it is virtually complete he has said his goodbyes on Merseyside.

Anderson is expected to formally complete his move to the Stadium of Light on deadline day.

The 21-year-old has been a regular with Everton’s Under-21 side this season, making 13 appearances in the Premier League 2.

He came through the youth ranks at Everton, but will now kick on with his senior career in the Championship at Sunderland.

Anderson will depart Goodison Park never having made a senior team appearance for Everton and it remains to be seen how much the Toffees will bank from selling him.