Everton target Thorgan Hazard is set to choose between a move to PSV Eindhoven and staying at Borussia Dortmund after turning down a move to the Premier League.

The Belgian has been expected to move on from Dortmund before Tuesday’s transfer deadline with offers from England and the Netherlands.

He is one of the players who has been on Everton’s wishlist as the Toffees approach a chaotic transfer deadline day in need of a number of fresh reinforcements.

But it has been claimed that he is unlikely to move to England before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, the winger has knocked back an approach from a club in the Premier League.

It is unclear whether that club are Everton but it seems unlikely the former Chelsea winger will be returning to England.

It has been suggested that he has a clear choice if either accepting a move to PSV or staying at Dortmund.

He has not been playing regularly at Dortmund but he will get more opportunities to be on the pitch at PSV.

However, he will have to agree to a pay cut if he is to move to PSV in the next day or so.