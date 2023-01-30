Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will need significant convincing to leave Stamford Bridge for a relegation battle with Everton, according to talkSPORT.

With Tuesday’s transfer deadline fast approaching, the Toffees are fast running out of time to restock their squad for the remainder of the season.

They have identified Gallagher as a possible target with a £45m bid having already gone in, though they face competition from Newcastle United.

Gallagher on his part is keen on staying put and would rather fight for a spot at Chelsea than head elsewhere.

And Everton would have a major convincing job to do on Gallagher due to the fact they are fighting to simply survive in the Premier League.

Chelsea on their part are not against the idea of cashing in on the player.

Gallagher has been an important member of the Chelsea first-team this season, featuring in 18 of the 20 league games the Pensioners have played so far this season.

Gallagher is a product of Chelsea’s youth academy and has represented England at different youth levels.

He earned his senior Three Lions debut in November 2021.