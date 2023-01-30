Leeds United have given the green light for midfielder Mateusz Bogusz to leave the club amid a side from the MLS looking to sign him.

Bogusz is currently on loan in Spain at UD Ibiza, but he could be on the move in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old is attracting interest from a club in the MLS, who are eyeing signing him permanently from Leeds.

According to Polish outlet WP SportoweFakty, Leeds have given the green light for the move to take place.

However, Ibiza would still need to agree to cut short the loan to allow Bogusz to make the move to America.

They have not yet signalled their agreement and Bogusz has made 16 appearances in the Spanish second tier for Ibiza, regularly being called upon.

The club could be reluctant to lose him and it remains to be seen if they will be happy to end the loan early.

Bogusz has turned out for Leeds at senior level, making three appearances for the Whites.

The midfielder played for Ibiza on Sunday in their 2-2 draw with Cartagena.