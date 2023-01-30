Leeds United defender Diego Llorente’s loan move to Roma will not have an obligation to buy but Roma will have an option to make the move permanent.

The Spaniard is in Italy as the two clubs work out the terms of the agreement that would see him move to Roma on loan.

Leeds were pushing to include an obligation to buy as part of the agreement in order to guarantee a transfer fee from his departure.

But Roma were not ready to accept such a deal and it seems they have got their way in the negotiations.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the loan agreement between the two clubs will not have the obligatory purchase option.

Roma have agreed to have an option to make the move permanent if Llorente impresses in the Italian capital.

The two clubs are finalising the paperwork of the deal and the Spaniard will join Roma before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old defender signed a new contract with Leeds just before Christmas but that was done to protect his value.

He has been a bit part player at Leeds and has played just two Premier League games since October.