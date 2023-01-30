Leicester City are in talks over an improved offer for Stoke City star Harry Souttar, according to the Daily Mail.

Souttar went through an injury period that started from last season and continued until November this term.

Since then, the defender has made seven 90-minutes appearances in the Championship and Leicester are interested in taking him on.

Accordingly, Leicester made an offer of £10m for the centre-back, but it was turned down by Stoke as they did not feel the fee was high enough.

Now, Leicester are in talks about submitting another offer for him which would be better than their previous one and will amount to £15m.

It remains to be seen if Stoke accept the offer if it is indeed submitted by Leicester and the extra money is able to persuade them.

Stoke are 18th in the Championship and Souttar has only been part of a winning team twice this season in the league.

He was out of the squad for Stoke’s last Championship game, when they put a stop to a three-game losing streak.