Liverpool starlet Luke Chambers is set to join Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season as he looks to get crucial first-team minutes under his belt, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old left-back has been around Jurgen Klopp’s first-team making it to the senior bench twice, once in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup.

He has been a regular for their Under-23 side though, with 14 appearances being notched up already.

Now, however, Chambers is being sent out on his first spell away from his parent club with Kilmarnock emerging as his possible destination.

Killie have made just one signing so far with Kyle Vassell arriving on a free transfer.

The signing of Chambers will be their second one as the transfer window approaches its end.

The Kilmarnock move will help Chambers gain some much-needed first-team experience.

Chambers has represented England at different youth levels with his latest involvement being with their Under-19 team.

He has notched up eleven appearances for them since making his debut in 2021.