Manchester United are in no mood to let Victor Lindelof leave the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline amidst interest from Italy, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lindelof has been reduced to being a bit part player at Old Trafford this season but did start in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday evening.

The Swede has made just six appearances in the Premier League this season and it has led to speculation over his future at the club.

Inter Milan and Roma have been linked with a late move for the centre-back ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

However, it has been claimed that Manchester United have ruled out letting him leave in the coming hours.

The Premier League giants are insistent that Lindelof is very much part of their plans for the rest of the season.

Erik ten Hag is counting on the centre-back despite Lindelof not being a first-choice at Old Trafford anymore.

The Manchester United manager is in no mood to entertain any offers ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Lindelof will be staying at Manchester United until the end of the season at least, as things stand.