Nottingham Forest have now slapped in a bid for Besiktas defender Romain Saiss as they look to bring him back to the Premier League.

Saiss is an experienced campaigner in English football and was on the books at Wolves from 2016 until last year.

He was taken to Turkey by Besiktas last summer after his contract at Molineux came to an end, but could soon have an option to head back to England.

Nottingham Forest want the 32-year-old and have now turned their interest into a solid bid.

The Tricky Trees have put an offer of €2.5m on the table for Saiss, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun.

Besiktas are not keen on letting the defender go and it remains to be seen how they will react to the proposal from Nottingham Forest.

The Black Eagles sit in fourth place in the Turkish Super Lig and are not keen on weakening their squad.

The clock is ticking down on Nottingham Forest’s efforts to sign Saiss and they will hope to be able to convince Besiktas to sell.