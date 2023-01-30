Nottingham Forest have given up on their efforts to sign FC Cincinnati striker Brenner, who will be staying with the MLS side.

Brenner trained alone on Monday in anticipation of a deal being struck to allow him to move to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees were locked in talks with MLS side FC Cincinnati, but according to the Queen City Press, the deal is off.

FC Cincinnati demanded a fee which was above that which Forest were prepared to pay and a deadline to find a compromise, set by the Premier League side, expired.

As such, Nottingham Forest have walked away from the swoop.

Brenner is now poised to remain at FC Cincinnati and ramp up preparations for the new MLS season.

The Brazilian was in good form in front of goal in the MLS last season and struck 18 times in 31 MLS outings.

Brenner, 23, is under contract with FC Cincinnati until the winter of 2025 and it remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest will go back in for him in the summer.