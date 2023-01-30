Pedro Porro has missed training with Sporting Lisbon in order to force his way out of the club to join Tottenham Hotspur before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The right-back seemed to be on his way to Tottenham over the weekend and even played in the Portuguese League Cup final with suggestions that it was going to be his last game for Sporting Lisbon.

But it emerged on Monday that the deal to take him to the north London club is off following a breakdown in talks between the two clubs.

Sporting Lisbon reportedly reneged on the agreed-upon terms with Spurs and are believed to be asking for more money.

According to the Portuguese daily Record, Porro has now taken it upon himself to force through an exit from Sporting Lisbon.

It has been claimed the wing-back missed training with the Sporting Lisbon squad on Monday morning.

He worked out alone inside the gym while the rest of the squad trained on the pitch as normal.

The defender is now trying to force Sporting Lisbon’s hand in order to revive the deal to move to Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether the player’s actions bring both clubs back to the negotiating table before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.