Roma have rejected a loan offer from Leeds United for Nicolo Zaniolo and reiterated their position on the winger.

With Zaniolo unhappy at Roma and looking for the exit door before the transfer window closes, Leeds touched base with the Serie A club to look to strike a deal.

The Premier League side offered to take Zaniolo on loan, something which Roma have rejected, according to Sky Italia.

It is claimed that Roma have made clear their conditions for Zaniolo leaving.

The capital club want to offload Zaniolo permanently for a fee of €27.5m, while they are also insisting a sell-on clause of 10 per cent be included in any agreement.

The ball appears to be back in Leeds’ court to come forward with a fresh proposal to take Zaniolo to Elland Road.

Leeds have splashed the cash already this month, signing defender Maximilian Wober and striker Georginio Rutter.

They have also just snapped up midfielder Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus.

Leeds are in the process of doing business with Roma, with Whites centre-back Diego Llorente joining on loan.