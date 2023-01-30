The option to buy clause in Leeds United star Diego Llorente’s loan deal to Roma is almost certain to become an obligation, according to Leeds Live.

Llorente is set to depart Leeds this window and head to Roma on a loan deal, with the Italian club fighting for the top four in Serie A.

The Spanish centre-back played all 90 minutes in the first six games of the Premier League this season but has made only two appearances since.

Moreover, when taking the pitch his performances have been criticised by some Leeds fans, but he now looks likely to leave them, even permanently.

There is only an option to buy in Llorente’s loan deal to Roma, but the terms are so easily met that it can be considered practically an obligation.

Leeds have also negotiated a fee for Llorente’s permanent’s exit to Roma that is higher than they bought him for, £18m in the summer of 2020.

Llorente has made nearly 60 appearances for Leeds, 28 of which came last time out in the Premier League as he helped keeping the Whites in the Premier League.

Leeds have brought in Maximilian Wober this term to help the defence and Llorente could have faced an even harder time fighting for playing-time at Elland Road.