Southampton have been gradually cooling their interest in Everton target Kamaldeen Sulemana due to Rennes’ financial demands, according to talkSPORT.

Sulemana’s future at Rennes is under the scanner going into the final day or so of the winter transfer window.

Rennes are reportedly inclined towards selling him before Tuesday’s transfer deadline due to interest from the Premier League.

Southampton have already failed with a €20m offer for the winger but their pursuit of him has been further complicated by Everton’s interest.

And it has been claimed that the Saints have been gradually backing away from trying to sign the Ghanaian wide man.

Rennes have set a €30m asking price for the player and Southampton are not prepared to pay such a figure.

Southampton are now likely to look at other targets unless Rennes decided to rethink their demands.

Everton have put in a verbal offer but are believed to be waiting for Rennes’ response at the moment.

Anthony Gordon’s departure has added extra funds to their transfer kitty but has also exacerbated their need to bring in a winger ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.