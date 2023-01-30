Southampton have made an improved offer for Racing Genk hitman Paul Onuachu as they look to land the goal-getter.

Saints are scouring the market for attacking options to snap up before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening.

They have a number of irons in the fire, but have now returned to their pursuit of Genk’s top scorer, Onuachu.

An improved offer has gone in for the 28-year-old, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

Onuachu is keen to make the switch to the Premier League, which would represent his dream move, but Genk are reluctant to lose him.

It is unclear how much Southampton have put on the table for the striker.

Genk are fighting for the Belgian league title this season and do not want to lose the hitman, but Southampton’s offer could be too good to refuse.

Onuachu has been in red hot form in the Belgian top flight this season, grabbing 16 goals in just 19 appearances.