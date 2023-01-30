Rangers still have work to do on the capture of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege, with the deal not done yet, according to the Daily Record.

Gers boss Michael Beale wants to add Raskin to the ranks at Ibrox and Standard Liege are prepared to sell a player out of contract in the summer.

It has been claimed in some quarters that the deal is done and Raskin is effectively a Rangers player.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Rangers still have work to do on a deal for the midfielder.

Rangers also face the risk of the swoop potentially being hijacked, with Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart admirers of Raskin.

The midfielder has made 17 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Standard Liege so far this season, providing four assists.

He is highly rated and Rangers are keen to snap him up as quickly as possible.

Raskin has been linked with leaving Standard Liege in recent transfer windows, with Leeds United amongst those clubs claimed to be keen.