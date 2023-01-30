Tottenham Hotspur have just finished a long meeting with Sporting Lisbon and now have a full agreement in place for Pedro Porro, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs had looked to be on course to sign the right-back from Sporting Lisbon before the transfer window closed, but the deal collapsed.

Sporting Lisbon changed their demands and Spurs were unwilling to meet them, leading to the agreement falling apart.

Porro refused to train on Monday to try to push through the agreement and now his move looks set to happen.

Tottenham have just finished a long meeting with Sporting Lisbon and have ironed out all the issues.

A full agreement is now in place for Porro to complete his move to Tottenham on deadline day.

The full-back has been Spurs’ key target for this month’s transfer window and it appears that they will be able to succeed in adding him to their squad.

Porro will now be hoping there are no further obstacles that crop up before he can put pen to paper to a deal with Spurs.