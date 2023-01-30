Villarreal have ruled out signing Ayoze Perez from Leicester City, barring a late twist in the saga.

The Yellow Submarine looked set to snap up Perez on a loan deal from Leicester, with much of the groundwork in place.

He was eyed as a replacement for Nicolas Jackson, who was set to be sold to Bournemouth, but that swoop collapsed and Jackson is staying put.

Villarreal continued to work on signing Perez however, but that now has come to an end, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Perez was willing to drop his wage demands, picking up less than he is earning at Leicester, but the drop is not enough for Villarreal.

The Spanish side continued to make efforts to find an agreement, but it is claimed an added complication has come from Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who has made a deal more difficult.

Villarreal will now hope that Jackson can step forward once he recovers from his muscle injury, with Perez not arriving as planned.

Perez could still depart Leicester however, with Real Betis a possible destination, while there could be more twists and turns before the window closes.