Aston Villa have taken the decision to recall attacker Bertrand Traore from his loan with Istanbul Basaksehir, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Traore went on loan to the Turkish club last summer amidst uncertainty of his playing-time with the first team at Villa Park.

Istanbul Basaksehir are third in the Super Lig and Traore has contributed by playing in 12 matches for them, scoring two goals.

However, the winger has been injured since the start of the month and he is set to have played his last for the Turkish side.

Aston Villa are set to recall the Burkina Faso star and cut short his loan spell with Istanbul Basaksehir today.

Upon returning, the winger will be incorporated into the first-team fold at Villa Park under manager Unai Emery.

Traore’s contract with Aston Villa expires in the summer of next year and he is spending the rest of the season with the Villans.

It remains to be seen how it will take him to recover from the injury and how much playing-time he gets under Emery.