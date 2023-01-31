Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba is going through a medical at Luton Town before finalising a loan move, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder moved to Aston Villa in August of 2019 from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Nakamba made 29 outings in his debut season for Villans and has racked up a total of 69 appearances for the club.

The midfielder fell down the pecking order in the Aston Villa midfield this season and has yet to appear in a competitive game this campaign.

Nakamba has a contract that expires in June of 2024 and Villa are happy to let the player go out on loan for the rest of the season.

Several Championship outfits were interested in Nakamba’s services, but Luton Town have agreed a deal with Unai Emery’s side to sign the Zimbabwean international on loan.

It has been claimed that Nakamba is having his medical at Luton Town before finalising his move to Rob Edwards’ side before the end of today.

Luton Town are seventh in the Championship table and will take on Cardiff City tonight.