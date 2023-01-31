Birmingham City and Stoke City target Steve Cook will not be leaving Nottingham Forest before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News.

Experienced defender Cook has been widely tipped for an exit from the City Ground before the window shuts and is not short of interest.

He has been linked with several Championship sides, including Birmingham and Stoke, who are admirers of his talents.

Neither will be signing Cook today however as Nottingham Forest are keeping hold of him.

The 31-year-old will be remaining at the Premier League side, at least until the summer, and looking to fight for his place.

Cook has made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Steve Cooper’s side so far this season, being booked four times.

He has been an unused substitute over the last month, with Cooper preferring other options at the back.

Cook, who made 387 appearances for Bournemouth during his time on the south coast, has another 18 months on his Forest contract.