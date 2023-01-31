Claims of Brighton & Hove Albion triggering the release clause of Southampton target Vitinha are wide off the mark, according to talkSPORT.

Southampton are in the market for a striker and have settled on Braga star Vitinha as a suitable option for this window.

They have major competition though in the form of Brighton and they looked to be ahead of the Saints in the chase for the striker.

It was claimed that Brighton had triggered the release clause of the 22 year-old, which stands at €30m, to beat Southampton.

However, it is not true that Brighton have agreed to meet the release clause of the Braga star in an effort to leave Southampton in their wake.

It is unclear if Brighton are competing for Vitinha as the transfer window enters its final hours.

The striker has impressed for the Portuguese team this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

It remains to be seen if Southampton still have a chance to take on the striker in the current window or if Brighton make his signing.