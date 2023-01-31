Burnley, Hull City and Stoke City have all made offers to sign Marseille attacker Konrad de la Fuente and are awaiting a response.

The three Championship sides are all hunting additions to their final third options before the transfer window closes this evening.

They are keen on raiding French giants Marseille and, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, all have put in offers for De la Fuente.

The American winger came through the youth system at Barcelona before making the move to Marseille in 2021.

Burnley, Hull and Stoke are all in for him, while Dutch side FC Utrecht have also sent a proposal to Marseille.

The French side have yet to respond to any of the four clubs in for De la Fuente, but they are expected to do so soon.

De la Fuente had a spell on loan in Greece with Olympiacos earlier this season, but he struggled for playing time.

The winger made five appearances for Olympiacos over the course of his stint.

De la Fuente has been capped at international level by the United States.