Sheffield Wednesday trialist Michael Hector is likely to join League One outfit Charlton Athletic on a free transfer, according to the South London Press.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been a free agent since last summer after being released from Fulham.

His former club Sheffield Wednesday showed interest in signing the defender in the ongoing transfer window and he joined them on a trial.

However, the trial was halted last week without any indication of an agreement between Hector and Darren Moore’s side.

And now Dean Holden’s Charlton Athletic have expressed their interest in signing the experienced centre-back.

It has been claimed that Hector is likely to put pen to paper for the Addicks as the club are looking to finalise the deal today.

However, Hector being a free agent provides Charlton with an opportunity to sign the player beyond transfer deadline day.

Hector has appeared 177 times in the Championship in his career and has also had experience playing in Germany and Scotland.