Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, according to CBS Sports.

The Blues have been locked in intense talks with Benfica over the course of deadline day to try to reach an agreement.

Benfica were adamant that Chelsea had to meet Fernandez’s €120m release clause in one payment, but the Blues wanted to structure the deal.

Now there has been a breakthrough in negotiations and an agreement is in place between Chelsea and Benfica for the Argentina international.

Chelsea will now quickly finalise the deal and put Fernandez through a medical.

The Argentina international is Stamford Bridge bound and will add to Graham Potter’s Chelsea squad.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea have structured the payments within the deal as they now race against time to complete the swoop.

Much will be expected of Fernandez given the record-breaking fee; the Argentine has been keen to make the move and will back himself in the Premier League.