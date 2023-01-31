Enzo Fernandez is closer to staying at Benfica than joining Chelsea on deadline day despite intense negotiations between the two clubs, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Chelsea are trying to pull off an audacious swoop to sign the Argentina World Cup winner before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Benfica have been insisting on getting his €120m release clause and while Chelsea are prepared to pay that figure, they want to do it over several instalments.

There was an internal meeting at Benfica and Fernandez even missed training on Monday to push through a move.

But according to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, there is still no agreement between the two clubs for Fernandez’s transfer.

It has been claimed that it is more likely that the midfielder will continue Benfica at this stage.

Chelsea are still trying to find a breakthrough but Benfica president Rui Costa is yet to give his approval to a move.

It has been claimed that he either wants Chelsea to pay the full release clause in one payment or agree to pay more than the €120m figure if they want to pad it out over several instalments.

Fernandez wants the move and is again missing from training with the Benfica squad on deadline day.